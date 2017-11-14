At snack business, young people with autism find work and skills for the future

ABC News(LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.) — Sam Antar was all smiles when he was offered a full-time, paid position as a “granologist” at Luv Michael, a healthy snack business.

“I like to put the ingredients together,” Antar, 22, told ABC News. “I love making new friends.”

Based in Long Island City, Luv Michael’s mission is to provide meaningful employment for young adults with autism.

The business was started by Lisa Liberatore and husband, Dimitri Kessaris, for their son, Michael, who has autism and also loves to cook. Luv Michael now employs six workers and sells granola in more than 60 stores on the …read more


