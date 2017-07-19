Auction of Madonna personal items halted by court

Paul Morigi/WireImageA judge in New York City has halted the auction of personal items once belonging to Madonna including a love letter from her then-boyfriend Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

The New York Post reports that Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gerald Leibovitz has ordered a collectibles dealer to remove those items and 18 others from an auction scheduled to take place Wednesday.

The paper reports that Madonna filed suit to stop the auction on Tuesday, with court papers taking particular exception to the sale of her hair. …read more