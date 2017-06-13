Audio from three Rolling Stones concert videos to be released on CD this week

Eagle Rock EntertainmentAudio companions to three archival Rolling Stones concert films — Ladies & Gentlemen Live in Texas 1972, Some Girls: Live in Texas ’78 and Live at the Checkerboard Lounge, Chicago 1981 — will be made available as standalone CDs for the first time this Friday, June 16.

Ladies & Gentleman features performances culled from four shows that The Stones played in Texas during the 1972 tour in support of their Exile on Main Street album. The movie was released theatrically in 1974 and was issued on DVD and Blu-ray in 2010.

Some Girls: Live in Texas ’78 was recorded in …read more