Audio/video collections documenting Jeff Beck’s star-studded 50th anniversary show in L.A. due out today

Eagle Rock EntertainmentThe new audio/video packages documenting the special, star-studded August 2016 concert Jeff Beck played at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles celebrating his 50-year music career gets its release today.

Jeff Beck: Live at the Hollywood Bowl is available as DVD/two-CD and Blu-ray/two-CD sets, and as a DVD/three-LP vinyl collection.

The concert featured guest appearances by Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and blues legend Buddy Guy, among others. The show saw Beck and company playing material from throughout the legendary British guitarist’s half-century career, including tunes by The Yardbirds and The …read more