Australian charity gets a little help from The Beatles, Olivia Newton-John and Men at Work’s Colin Hay

Sony Music Entertainment AustraliaOlivia Newton-John and Men at Work‘s Colin Hay are among the many Australian artists who’ve lent their voices to a cover of the Beatles classic “With a Little Help from My Friends” to raise money for a good cause.

The song will benefit the Sony Foundation Australia, which provides support for in-need young Aussies, including those dealing with such issues as cancer, disabilities, substance abuse and homelessness.

A video featuring footage of the various singers recording their parts for the song has been posted at Sony Music Australia’s VEVO YouTube channel. You …read more