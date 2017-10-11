Author John Green wrote new novel to share his personal struggle with OCD

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Best-selling author John Green said his new novel, Turtles All the Way Down, was a way for him to connect with children who suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and an opportunity to share his personal struggle with the disease.

“One of the reasons I wanted to write this book was because I did feel very alone in that for a long time,” Green told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. “I think that psychic pain can be tremendously isolating, and that only compounds the hurt of it.”

The book focuses on a 16-year-old girl named Aza who …read more