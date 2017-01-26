AXS TV Airing Gregg Allman Tribute Concert This Week in Honor of Late Allman Brothers Drummer Butch Trucks

Courtesy of AXS TVIn tribute to late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks, AXS TV will air three encore screenings of the star-studded concert special All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman this week.

The show, which took pace in January 2014 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, featured an appearance by the full Allman Brothers Band lineup, including Butch, as well as performances by Jackson Browne, soul legend Sam Moore, Natalie Cole, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, John Hiatt, Train‘s Pat Monahan, Widespread Panic, and country stars Vince Gill, Zac Brown, Trace Adkins, Eric …read more


