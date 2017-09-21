AXS TV offers a day full of Led Zeppelin Saturday

David Redfern/RedfernsThere’s a whole lotta Led Zeppelin coming to a television near you.

This Saturday, AXS TV is devoting an entire day to Led Zeppelin-related programming, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET with the 2008 documentary It Might Get Loud. The film examines the background and guitar-playing philosophies of Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, U2‘s the Edge, and bluesy rocker Jack White. It also brings the trio together for a fascinating show-and-tell roundtable discussion.

Next, at 3:00 p.m. ET, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant takes center stage in Robert Plant & The Sensational Shape Shifters — Live at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption, recorded in …read more