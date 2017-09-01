AXS TV presenting Beach Boys marathon on Labor Day

Credit: Robert MatheuThe Beach Boys will forever be associated with the summer, so what better way for AXS TV to bring the season to a close than with a Labor Day marathon focusing on the California band.

The high-def channel’s Beach Boys-themed programming block begins at 10 a.m. ET on Monday with an episode of the Dan Rather-hosted show The Big Interview featuring a conversation with singer Mike Love. That’s followed at 11:15 a.m. by an installment of the U.K. documentary series Rock Legends offering a profile of the group.

The marathon continues at 11:45 a.m. ET with …read more