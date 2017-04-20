AXS TV to air Fleetwood Mac-themed marathon featuring rare Stevie Nicks concert film

Courtesy of AXS TVAXS TV will present a special block of Fleetwood Mac-themed programming Sunday, April 30. The “Sunday Night Rocks: Mac Attack” event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with an encore screening of an episode of the Dan Rather-hosted The Big Interview, featuring Lindsey Buckingham, and also will include the premiere of the rare 1986 concert film Steve Nicks: Rock a Little.

Airing at 9 p.m. ET, Rock a Little captures a solo performance by Stevie Nicks at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The show features guest appearances by Peter Frampton and Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood.