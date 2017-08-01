AXS TV to celebrate Cher’s career with three-day programming event this month

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesAXS TV will salute Cher this month with a three-day celebration of the legendary singer and actress’s career. The event kicks off on August 10 with a screening of Moonstruck, the 1987 romantic comedy for which Cher won the Oscar for Best Actress.

The film featured Cher as an Italian-American widow who falls for her fiancé’s passionate younger brother, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. The movie, which also stars Olympia Dukakis and Danny Aiello, will air at 9 p.m. ET.

The Cher salute continues on August 23 at 8 p.m. ET with a screening of an episode of the 2016 …read more