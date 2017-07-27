AXS TV to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death with special programming block

Courtesy of AXS TVNext month marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley‘s death, and in honor of the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, AXS TV has lined up a month-long celebration featuring various Elvis-themed movies and programs airing each Tuesday in August at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

The “All Hail the King” programming block, kicks off next Tuesday, August 1 with a screening of the 1970 documentary Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, which looks at Presley’s return to the concert stage after years focusing on his film career.

The Elvis showcase …read more


