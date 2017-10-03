AXS TV to pay tribute to Tom Petty by airing 2006 concert film “Live from Gatorville”

Courtesy of AXS TVIn the wake of Tom Petty‘s untimely death Monday from a heart attack, AXS TV will host a special screening today of the concert film Live from Gatorville, which captures Petty playing in Gainesville, Florida, with his band The Heartbreakers in September 2006. The flick will air at 5 p.m. ET.

Live from Gatorville features Petty and the Heartbreakers celebrating their 30th anniversary with a career-spanning, two-hour set that includes plenty of the band’s classic tunes, some of Tom’s solo hits, and a selection of cover songs from artists that influenced …read more