AXS TV to premiere historic 1986 Queen concert in Hungary

Courtesy of AXS TVA historic 1986 Queen concert that took place during late frontman Freddie Mercury‘s final tour with the band will get its AXS TV premiere Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Originally released in 2012, Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest captures a July 1986 show in the Hungarian capital that marked the first stadium concert by a Western rock band in the then-Communist country.

The event, which was attended by 80,000 people, featured Queen performing hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "Under Pressure," "I Want