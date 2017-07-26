B-52s singer Cindy Wilson releasing debut solo album, “Change,” this fall

Kill Rock StarsB-52s singer Cindy Wilson has announced plans to release her first solo album in November, more than 38 years after her band put out its self-titled debut. Change finds Wilson blending a variety of musical genres and sounds, including electronica, futuristic pop, disco, and American standards.

The album’s first single, a dreamy synth-pop tune called “Mystic,” premiered online Wednesday. Wilson recorded Change in her hometown of Athens, Georgia, with her solo backing band, which features multi-instrumentalist Ryan Monahan, drummer Lemuel Hayes, violinist Marie Davon, and producer/musician Suny Lyons.

The record features mostly original …read more


