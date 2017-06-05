Babies who sleep alone by 4 months may sleep longer, study finds

KOICHI SAITO/amanaimagesRF/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The American Academy of Pediatrics recently changed their recommendation about infants sleeping in the same room as their parents.

Previously, the AAP said that babies should sleep on a separate surface, in the same room, at least until six months and preferably until 1 year old to decrease the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), from which the CDC says 3,500 infants die each year.

Now, a study of mothers and infants from Pennsylvania State University finds that room-sharing may have unintended consequences and recommended a change in the long-held AAP infant sleep guidelines.

For more …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462