Baby born in grocery store gets produce-themed photo shoot

Jen Matchett, Branches Photography(HALIFAX, Nova Scotia) — A baby born in a grocery store was treated to a photo shoot in a shopping basket complete with produce surrounding him.

Ezra Cross, now 6 weeks old, was born in the washroom of the Atlantic superstore in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant and ended up giving birth in the Atlantic superstore bathroom,” Ashleigh Miller-Cross told ABC News.

A store employee, with the help of 911 responders, delivered the baby boy. The store gave the family a year’s worth of free diapers.

Matchett was only 10 months postpartum from the birth of another …read more


