Bronkar and Cyndi Lee(ATLANTA) — This baby boy literally can’t wait for his dad to drop the beat.

Bronkar Lee and his 19-month-old son, Elijah, have an impressive beatbox session in this precious Facebook video going viral, which the baby’s parents refer to as “highchair babybeats.”

“Our view is that music is just simply another language. That’s all it is,” Lee, a professional musician, told ABC News. “That moment is happening all the time at our house.”

Bronkar Lee and his wife, Cyndi Lee, a professional songwriter, said they are playing music around Elijah constantly.

"I remember the first time we incorporated him into