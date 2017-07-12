Baby Charlie Gard’s medical condition: What you need to know

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The ongoing story of Charlie Gard –- a baby born in London with a rare genetic disorder known as Mitochondrial Depletion Syndrome -– has gained international attention, with such prominent figures as Pope Francis and President Donald Trump commenting on his family’s ordeal.

Charlie, born on August 4, 2016, has been on life support for several months at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. As his condition continues to deteriorate, his parents are battling with the European courts over how to move forward with his care.

Last week, New York Presbyterian/Columbia Medical University Hospital offered to administer …read more