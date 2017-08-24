Baby finally goes home after 135 days in NICU

Ondrooo/iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — A baby born prematurely was finally able to go home Tuesday after spending 135 days in the neonatal intensive care unit in Dallas, Texas.

Rachel and Bryan Lewis had been trying to have a baby for years, suffering two miscarriages in 2015 and 2016.

When they discovered they were expecting their daughter Elaine Marie, whom they call Lainey, after undergoing a fertility treatment called intrauterine insemination, they were thrilled.

“Lainey is our rainbow baby,” Rachel Lewis told ABC News.

The new mother said “it was a fairly normal pregnancy,” until her water broke on March 31 at only 22 weeks and five …read more