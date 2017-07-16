Baby goes crazy for her first ice cream cone in adorable viral video

ABCNews.com(WEST POINT, Ala.) — One baby is putting the “i” in ice cream because she loves the cold stuff.

Ashley Cavanaugh’s youngest daughter, 9-month-old Emma, was treated to her very first ice cream cone last month thanks to the baby’s great-grandmother, who asked ABC News not to identify her.

It all started when Cavanaugh, 27, and her maternal grandmother took a trip to an ice cream store in West Point, Alabama.

“At first she wasn’t sure about it … and then she attacked it,” the mother of three told ABC News of baby Emma.

