Baby, mom and grandpa fight life-threatening illnesses at once

Lucy Eliopulos(CHICAGO) — While undergoing cancer treatments, one mom of three has been coping with two family members fighting for their lives.

Lucy Eliopulos, 37, of Illinois, was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2016, just two months before her newborn son George developed a deadly respiratory infection. Months earlier, her father, Jim Mandros, received news that his brain cancer had returned after 10 years.

“[My dad and I] were at the appointment with Dr. Prabhu — I was pregnant and he kept saying, ‘I don’t want to operate on your father because he has a grand-baby coming,'” Eliopulos told ABC News …read more