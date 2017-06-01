Baby teeth show how exposure to various metals may be linked to autism, study finds

Seregraff/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Understanding why some children develop autism and others — sometimes even their twins — do not has stymied researchers for decades, but a new study says that baby teeth may provide some clues.

The new study published in Nature Communications sheds light on some possible factors in autism risk, revealed in children’s teeth: exposure to various metals, both toxic and nutritional, like lead and zinc and the changes in exposure at different stages in a child’s development.

The small study examined baby teeth from 32 sets of twins to see if levels of lead and other metals correlated with …read more