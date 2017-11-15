Baby, you can own their cars: Cars once belonging to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr going on auction block

Courtesy of BonhamsA pair of vintage cars formerly owned, respectively, by former Beatles band mates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are slated to be auctioned by the famed Bonhams auction house on December 2 in London.

A 1964 Aston Martin DB5 that McCartney ordered not long after The Beatles made their historic Ed Sullivan Show appearance is expected to fetch between $1.6 million and $2 million at the sale, which will be held at Bonhams’ New Bond St. location. Sir Paul had the vehicle specially equipped with a unique Philips record player, which has …read more