Bachman & Turner and Bryan Adams to play Invictus Games closing ceremony

Christie Goodwin; Samir Hussein/ RedfernsBachman & Turner and Bryan Adams are among the artists who will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games, taking place in Toronto next month. Pop star Kelly Clarkson will also play the event, which will be held at the Air Canada Centre on September 30.

The Invictus Games sporting competition was founded by Prince Harry in 2015 to help inspire and motivate soldiers who’ve been wounded in action. This year’s Games include archery, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair rugby.

