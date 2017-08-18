Back in the studio again! Aerosmith guitarist says band is recording a rocking new song

Credit: Ross HalfinAerosmith hasn’t released any new songs since its 2012 studio album Music from Another Dimension, but that looks like it will be changing soon. In a new interview, guitarist Brad Whitford tells Billboard Argentina that his band recently hit a London studio while they were touring Europe to start recording a new song.

“This song is a musical idea of Joe Perry‘s,” Whitford reveals. “We’re doing it very much like we did songs back when we started out. It’s a very rock ‘n’ roll [tune].”

Aerosmith currently is preparing to kick off a fall <a class="colorbox" rel="noopener …read more