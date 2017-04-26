Backyard chickens could soon be banned in the nation’s capital

Wavebreakmedia Ltd/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Backyard chickens might soon be banned from the nation’s capital, if Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposal to make chicken ownership in the city illegal becomes law.

At a news conference on Thursday, Bowser said she was concerned about the conditions the chickens might create for Washington, D.C.

“The provision is that we keep neighborhoods safe, and clean and rodent-free,” she said. “This is a city. And it’s not usually the chickens that are the problem, but what they leave behind.”

The city has long said backyard chicken ownership is illegal, even under the allowance for “common cage birds” that some have …read more