Bacteria Yield Clues for Woman’s Cause of Death 800 Years Ago

Gebhard Bieg(MADISON, Wis.) — A woman’s post-mortem was 800 years in the making, with “ancient” bacteria providing the critical clue for her likely cause of death, and offering a tantalizing glimpse into the lives of our forebears in the Near East.

In the 800-year-old remains of a Byzantine woman found in Turkey, in what used to be Troy, an archaeologist discovered some nodules the “size of strawberries” — leading to initial speculation that the woman died of tuberculosis. But the story turned out to be much more complex.

Researchers from multiple institutions, including McMaster University in Canada and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, …read more