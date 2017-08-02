“Bad to the Bone,” alone: George Thorogood releasing first solo album, “Party of One,” on Friday

Rounder RecordsOver the last 40 years, every album George Thorogood has released has featured his longtime backing band The Destroyers, but that will change this Friday, August 4, when the veteran roots rocker puts out his very first solo album, Party of One. The 14-track collection features stripped-down renditions of some of Thorogood’s favorite blues and folk-influenced tunes, including songs by Robert Johnson, John Lee Hooker, Willie Dixon, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Johnny Cash.

All of the songs on Party of One were played and sung solely by George, who showcased his …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462