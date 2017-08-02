“Bad to the Bone,” alone: George Thorogood releasing first solo album, “Party of One,” on Friday

Rounder RecordsOver the last 40 years, every album George Thorogood has released has featured his longtime backing band The Destroyers, but that will change this Friday, August 4, when the veteran roots rocker puts out his very first solo album, Party of One. The 14-track collection features stripped-down renditions of some of Thorogood’s favorite blues and folk-influenced tunes, including songs by Robert Johnson, John Lee Hooker, Willie Dixon, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Johnny Cash.

All of the songs on Party of One were played and sung solely by George, who showcased his …read more