Barber goes above the call of duty to ensure child with autism gets amazing haircut

Fauve Lafreniere(MONTREAL) — When a 6-year-old boy with autism kept being refused by barbers, one Canadian stylist welcomed him with open clippers.

Wyatt Lafreniere’s mother Fauve told ABC News that her son was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old. Since then, it’s been hard for the boy to get his hair cut due to his hypersensitivity to sound and touch.

“He doesn’t like his hair to be touched and a lot of sounds are aggressive for him,” she explained.

After meeting Franz Jakob, who owns Authentischen Barbier in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and mentioning the issues she was having getting her son’s hair trimmed, …read more