Barry Gibb Among Stars Who Will Perform at Grammy Salute to The Bee Gees

Paul Natkin/WireImageThe Bee Gees will be the subject of this year’s all-star Grammy tribute concert, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in Tuesday, February 14, two days after the Grammy Awards. The event, Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, and will feature a special performance by the legendary group’s sole surviving member, Barry Gibb, along with a variety of other popular artists.

Gibb will be performing a number of songs from the classic …read more