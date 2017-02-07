Barry Manilow Pays Tribute to His Hometown on New Album, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York”

Verve Label GroupStart spreading the news! Barry Manilow will release a brand-new album paying tribute to his hometown, New York City, on April 21. This Is My Town: Songs of New York is a song cycle mixing new original tunes and renditions of standards celebrating the Big Apple.

As Manilow explains, the themed 10-track collection is his way of “saying thanks to the city for giving me my ambition, my sense of humor and my decency.”

The singer reveals that he decided to include classic non-original material on the record because “[i]t felt like it would …read more