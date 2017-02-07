Barry Manilow Pays Tribute to His Hometown on New Album, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York”

Verve Label GroupStart spreading the news! Barry Manilow will release a brand-new album paying tribute to his hometown, New York City, on April 21. This Is My Town: Songs of New York is a song cycle mixing new original tunes and renditions of standards celebrating the Big Apple.

As Manilow explains, the themed 10-track collection is his way of “saying thanks to the city for giving me my ambition, my sense of humor and my decency.”

The singer reveals that he decided to include classic non-original material on the record because “[i]t felt like it would …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462