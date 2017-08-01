Barry Manilow performing at New York City benefit for Italian-American organization this fall

Courtesy of STILETTO EntertainmentBarry Manilow has signed on to perform at the Columbus Citizens Foundation’s 73rd annual gala, scheduled for October 7 at the New York Hilton in New York City. The fundraising event will honor Barnes & Noble founder and chairman Leonard Riggio, while benefiting the foundation’s Italian-American Student Scholarship Fund.

The gala is traditionally held in advance of New York’s Columbus Day Parade, which this year will feature the theme of “A Celebration of Italian-American Authors.” Riggio, who will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal this year, chose the …read more