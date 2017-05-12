Barry Manilow’s life since he came out has been a “beautiful experience”

STILETTO EntertainmentIn April, Barry Manilow revealed via People magazine that he’s gay and has been with husband Garry Kief, whom he wed in 2014, for 39 years. Now, the pop music legend says he’s been genuinely surprised at how great his life has been since he came out.

Speaking to People, Manilow said, “It’s turned out to be just great. I’ve really enjoyed it, most of all because the fans and the public have been so supportive.”

Initially, Manilow told People that he kept his sexuality a secret because he thought his …read more