Batman-loving couple gets creative with super hero-themed pregnancy announcement

James Doherty(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — This Batman-loving couple has some out-of-this-world news to share: they’re pregnant!

James and Alisha Doherty of Nashville announced their new bundle of joy with a super hero-themed photo shoot.

“I actually can’t remember who had the idea,” James, 27, told ABC News. “She’s a good sport when it comes to that sort of thing. I don’t really have to twist her arm to do this sort of thing.”

The fun-loving duo dress in their Batman costumes as a hobby, wearing the suits to birthdays, charities and fundraisers when asked. James makes the capes himself but buys the bodysuit pieces …read more