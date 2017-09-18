Beach Boy Mike Love reveals what inspired him to write his memoir, “Good Vibrations”

Blue Rider PressBeach Boys fans who’ve haven’t read frontman Mike Love‘s 2016 memoir, Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy, now can buy a more portable version of the book: a paperback edition was just released.

Love tells ABC Radio he was inspired to write the memoir because he wanted to share his side of The Beach Boys’ story, and defend himself against the negative ways he’s been portrayed in some accounts of the band’s history.

“There had been so many mis-truths, misconceptions and such [a] biased way of looking at things, …read more