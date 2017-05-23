Beach Boys releasing new compilation featuring new stereo mix of “Wild Honey” album, unreleased 1967 recordings

Capitol//UMeA new Beach Boys compilation titled 1967 — Sunshine Tomorrow that focuses on recordings the band made during sessions for its 1967 albums Wild Honey and Smiley Smile will be released on June 30. The collection, which will be available as a two-CD set and digital download, will feature the first-ever stereo mix of Wild Honey, as well as previously unreleased studio outtakes, alternate versions, live performances and more.

After The Beach Boys shelved Brian Wilson‘s complex Smile project, the band decided to record in a more easygoing fashion utilizing Wilson’s new home studio. The resulting albums, Smiley Smile …read more