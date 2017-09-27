Beatles documentary “Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” to get PBS premiere in November

Courtesy of © Apple Corps Ltd.Director Ron Howard‘s acclaimed 2016 Beatles documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years will get its U.S. broadcast TV premiere on November 25 when it’s screened on PBS stations across the country. The movie delves into the Fab Four’s history from 1962 to 1966, while showcasing the band’s live performances during that period and examining the group’s cultural impact.

Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years covers The Beatles from their early hometown gigs at the Cavern Club in Liverpool through their final …read more


