Beatles expert says his new “Sgt. Pepper” book looks at fans’ experiences with the influential album

498 Productions, LLCWith the 50th anniversary of the official U.K. release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band taking place this Thursday, Beatles historian and author Bruce Spizer has just published a fascinating new book focusing on the landmark album. The Beatles and Sgt. Pepper: A Fans’ Perspective delves into how the album was experienced and embraced by the group’s faithful followers, while also offering an in-depth look at the history and cultural impact of the record.

Spizer tells ABC Radio that the catalyst for his book was an essay he wrote celebrating Sgt. Pepper's