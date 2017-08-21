Beatles producer George Martin’s handwritten musical score to “Eleanor Rigby” being auctioned

Central Press/Getty ImagesLate Beatles producer George Martin‘s original handwritten music score for the band’s classic song “Eleanor Rigby” is up for bid as part of a Fab Four-themed memorabilia sale hosted by Omega Auctions, taking place September 11 in Warrington, U.K., outside of Liverpool.

The document, signed by Martin and the tune’s composer, Paul McCartney, is expected to fetch between 15,000 and 25,000 pounds — between about $19,400 and $32,300 U.S.

The score features musical notation and the song’s lyrics written in pencil by Martin, as well as notes explaining that the track was to be …read more