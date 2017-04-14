Behind pioneering female runner’s return to Boston Marathon 50 years later

Hagen Hopkins(BOSTON) — The year was 1967 and Kathrine Switzer was mentally preparing herself for the long road ahead as she pushed into the second mile of the Boston Marathon. She was just coming into view of the press trucks when she felt a race official’s hand on her sweatshirt.

“He came up from behind and surprised me and grabbed me. I was very terrified and afraid, there’s no question about it,” Switzer told ABC News Thursday.

As race official Jock Semple tried to rip Switzer's bib off, cameras flashed. She had a split-second decision to make: Step off the course or