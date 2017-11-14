Being with Yule: Smokey Robinson “really excited” about first solo holiday album, “Christmas Everyday”

© 2017 Smokey RobinsonSmokey Robinson has just released his first-ever holiday album as a solo artist, Christmas Everyday, which is available exclusively from Amazon on CD and digitally. The 10-track collection features the Motown legend’s unique renditions of seven well-known holiday tunes, along with three brand-new original Christmas songs.

Robinson tells ABC Radio that he’s “really excited” about Christmas Everyday, which gets its title from a song originally featured on the 1963 Miracles album Christmas with The Miracles album. He re-recorded the song for the new release.

Christmas Everyday was co-produced by …read more


