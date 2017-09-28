“Believe” it: Cher bio-musical coming to Broadway in fall of 2018

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCDo you believe — that The Cher Show is finally coming to Broadway?

The musical based on the life of the legendary diva is set to open at New York’s Neil Simon Theatre in the fall of 2018, according to Broadway.com. The out-of-town tryout for the production will run for five weeks, from June 12 through July 15, at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre.

“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre — but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462