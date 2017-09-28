“Believe” it: Cher bio-musical coming to Broadway in fall of 2018

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCDo you believe — that The Cher Show is finally coming to Broadway?

The musical based on the life of the legendary diva is set to open at New York’s Neil Simon Theatre in the fall of 2018, according to Broadway.com. The out-of-town tryout for the production will run for five weeks, from June 12 through July 15, at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre.

“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre — but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in …read more