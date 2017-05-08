Belly button makeovers latest in pursuit of perfection

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — From Brazilian butt lifts to breast augmentation to botox, body-perfecting plastic surgery seems to have every part covered.

In recent years, however, there’s been a big increase in requests for surgery on a tiny part of the body that, until now, seemed like an afterthought.

Belly buttons.

While the question of the naval was once as simple as “innie” or “outie,” plastic surgeons told ABC News their patients are requesting a very specific aesthetic when it comes to the depression on their midriff.

"Oval, with a bit of a hood on the top," Dr. Norman Rowe of Rowe Plastic Surgery in