Bestselling author blasts America’s sugar addiction in new book

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian K. Smith called out America’s addiction to sweets in his new book Blast the Sugar Out, a guide designed for diabetic or pre-diabetic people looking to lead healthier lifestyles and for those who are looking to lose weight by reducing their sugar consumption.

The book, built as a five-week plan, can help you “regain control of your health destiny” in less than two months, Smith said in a statement.

“Get the sugar out and put the life back in,” he added.

Smith shares the story of his brother, a marathon runner who was …read more