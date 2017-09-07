Big World: Queen releasing expanded 40th anniversary “News of the World” reissue

Hollywood RecordsIn October 1977, Queen released News of the World, the album that introduced the planet to “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” Now the band has announced plans to release an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of the album on November 17.

The News of the World — 40th Anniversary Edition box set features three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP cut directly from the original album’s analog master mix tapes.

The first CD features a version of News of the World remastered in 2011 by acclaimed engineer Bob Ludwig. The second …read more