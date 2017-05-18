Bill Withers, Gary Numan among honorees at UK’s prestigious Ivor Novello Awards

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesThe 2017 Ivor Novello Awards were held Thursday in London, and among the honorees at the ceremony were Bill Withers and New Wave veteran Gary Numan.

Withers received the Special International Award, which goes to a songwriter from outside of the U.K. who has had an outstanding career while being a major influence on the British music industry. Funk legend George Clinton was on hand to present the award to Withers.

BBC News reports, that while accepting the honor, Bill recited a special poem written for the event.