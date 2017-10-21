Billowing black smoke from blaze at old factory spurs warning of breathing hazard

iStock/Thinkstock(PARKERSBURG, W.V.) — West Virginia residents are being warned to avoid exposure to the billowing smoke from a fire at an old tool plant now being used for storing plastics.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a former Ames tool plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia, at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported but authorities are warning against breathing in the smoke from the fire.

“It is strongly advised to not subject yourself to the smoke of this fire unnecessarily,” Wood County emergency authorities said in a statement.

The factory building was currently being used to store plastics and other articles, according to …read more