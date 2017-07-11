Billy Idol concert experience, guitar signed by Heart’s Nancy Wilson and others being auctioned for MS charity

Edison Graff; Timothy Norris/Getty ImagesA new charity auction is offering a VIP Billy Idol concert experience and an electric guitar signed by Heart’s Nancy Wilson and other well-known rock artists to raise funds for the fight against multiple sclerosis. The items are up for bid until Wednesday, July 19, at CharityBuzz.com.

The winner of the VIP concert package will receive two tickets to one of Idol’s Las Vegas residency performances in October at the House of Blues, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Billy and his longtime …read more


