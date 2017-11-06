Billy Idol releases vinyl versions of first two albums, expanded two-LP edition of 2008 comp

UMeBefore Green Day were crowned princes of pop-punk, there was Billy Idol, who first found solo success in the early ’80s with such adrenalized rock gems as “Dancing with Myself,” “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding.” Fans now have the chance to revisit Idol’s career thanks to newly released remastered vinyl versions of his first two studio albums — 1982’s self-titled effort and 1983’s Rebel Yell — as well as an expanded two-LP edition of his 2008 hits collection Idolize Yourself: The Very Best of Billy Idol.

Released in July 1982 following the singer’s exit …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462