Billy Idol releases vinyl versions of first two albums, expanded two-LP edition of 2008 comp

UMeBefore Green Day were crowned princes of pop-punk, there was Billy Idol, who first found solo success in the early ’80s with such adrenalized rock gems as “Dancing with Myself,” “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding.” Fans now have the chance to revisit Idol’s career thanks to newly released remastered vinyl versions of his first two studio albums — 1982’s self-titled effort and 1983’s Rebel Yell — as well as an expanded two-LP edition of his 2008 hits collection Idolize Yourself: The Very Best of Billy Idol.

